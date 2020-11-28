Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 401 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,11,190, an official release said.

With nine deaths, the toll rose to 3,645, it said.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: I Have to See It Three Times More to Completely Understand.

A total of 331 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,02,482.

The district is now left with 5,063 active cases. PTI

Also Read | GHMC Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath Powers BJP Campaign, Asks ‘Why Can’t Hyderabad be Renamed Bhagyanagar?’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)