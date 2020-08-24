Nagpur, Aug 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 21,154 on Monday with addition of 715 new cases, an official release said.

With 30 deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 762 in the district, it said.

A total of 979 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,032, the release said.

The district now has 8,360 active cases.

