Nagpur, Mar 28 (PTI) An Indian Oil Corporation official charged with corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation surrendered in a court in Nagpur on Monday, officials said.

They said N P Rodge, general manager (retail sales) of IOC had absconded after the CBI had arrested Manish Nandle, chief manager (retail sales) on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a petrol pump owner.

"Rodge surrendered before Special Judge (CBI) P B Ghuge. His counsel said he was absconding due to the poor health of his daughter. He has been remanded in CBI custody till March 31," he added.

