Nagpur, Sept 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after leaving behind a suicide note stating he was ending his life as his wife had left her marital home to be with her parents, Nagpur police said on Saturday.

An official identified the man as Amar Shivlal Choudhary, a driver, and said he hanged himself at around 9:30pm.

"He had lost his job during lockdown and was addicted to liquor. The couple used to have arguments regularly and the woman left home to be with her parents last month," the Ajni police station official said.

