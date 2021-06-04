Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was killed allegedly by his younger brother in Katol in Nagpur on Friday, police said.

Chandrashekhar Badakhal was strangled by his brother Ganesh after the former picked up a fight with their parents under the influence of liquor in Kotwal Burdi village, an official said.

"The incident took place at 7:30pm. The deceased, who worked in a factory making explosives, was unmarried and an alcoholic who would routinely pick up fights with the accused and their parents," the Kalmeshwar police station official said.

