Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) A Nagpur resident has sought help from Indian authorities to ensure his wife, who holds an Israeli passport, and their three-and-half-year-old son can be brought back from the Jewish nation amid the war there.

They had gone to Israel in January to meet relatives but have got stranded in Bnei Brak (in the east of Tel Aviv) after the war started on October 7, Ankush Jaiswal told PTI on Monday.

"My wife and son could not be evacuated from Israel under the government's Operation Ajay since she holds a passport of that nation and these flights were meant for Indian citizens. She is an Overseas Citizen of India. While India does not recognise dual citizenship, Israel does," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal claimed his wife approached the Indian Embassy in Israel as well as those in charge of Operation Ajay flights from there with marriage certificate, documents related to her child as well as his (husband) passport details but she was told someone with an Indian passport needs to accompany her back to India.

"I am concerned about the safety of my child and wife. I am worried about the child's exposure to the war there and, therefore, am requesting authorities for help to bring them back safely to India," Jaiswal said.

