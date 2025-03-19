Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Police and security personnel conducted a flag march in the violence-hit area of Maharashtra's Nagpur to instil confidence among the people.

Regarding yesterday's clash and violence, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal said, "Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated."

"We have registered a case and are arresting people. Our action to establish peace is continuing. Social media is being monitored, and we are developing the information we are getting. Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated," Dr Ravinder Singal said.

Earlier, Nagpur DCP Niketan Kadam, who was injured during the Nagpur violence, said on Tuesday that the accused in the incident will be identified and legal action will be taken against them.

DCP Niketan Kadam stated that after the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inquired about his health. The CM also praised the entire Nagpur Police.

Explaining the incident, he said that a crowd of 100 people suddenly came from a street, carrying weapons, petrol, and sticks. He tried to push them back.

"The way stones were being pelted from all sides, some of our officials were also injured... A crowd of 100 people suddenly came from another street. They had weapons, petrol, and sticks. My team was there, so my natural reaction was to stop them or push them back; otherwise, anything could have happened," he added.

Further, DCP Kadam elaborated, "So I moved forward and tried to stop them. Some of them moved back, but one of them had an axe. He came forward and attacked me, and I got a deep injury on my hand. But thankfully, no one from our team got hurt. Soon, they (the accused) will be identified, and legal action will be taken against them."

Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice. (ANI)

