Nagpur, Mar 30 (PTI) At least 1,156 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 54 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official from the district administration said.

With this, the caseload in the district has reached 2,23,153 and the toll has risen to 5,040, the official said.

Of the total number of casualties reported in the district, Nagpur city alone accounted for 3,215 fatalities, he said.

Apart from this, 1,191 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,79,904, the official said.

The district is now left with 38,209 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,712 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tested conducted in the district has touched 1,60,6,299, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)