Nagpur, Jun 30 (PTI) The Charity Commissioner on Wednesday canceled the registration of Shriram Sena, an organization led by Ranjeet Safelkar, a murder accused, the city police said.

Safelkar, accused in three murder cases, was arrested by the Crime Branch on March 31 in the Manish Shriwas murder case. The police also razed down his illegally constructed property, Raj Mahal Lawns.

He was later booked for several other serious offenses including extortion, a police release said.

The Nagpur Charity Commissioner on Wednesday cancelled the registration of Shriram Sena on the police's request, it added.

Safelkar was also the president of seven schools run by three different educational institutes, a police official said.

