Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Unidentified persons stole Rs 1.47 lakh from a businessman's two-wheeler in Mankapur Chowk area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday and an official identified the victim as tea trader Ajay Tated (54).

"The money was from deliveries he had made to shops in the city. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," the Mankapur police station official said.

