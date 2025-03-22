Nagpur, March 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that any damage caused during the violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 will be recovered from the rioters. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used."

"Today, I reviewed the incident that happened in Nagpur with the police officers. The entire sequence of events and the actions taken have been reviewed. The replica of Aurangzeb's grave was burnt in the morning. An FIR was filed on it, but people gathered after a rumour was spread that a verse from the Quran was written on it. The crowd pelted stones and committed arson," he said. Nagpur Violence: ‘Don’t React to Aurangzeb Issue, Beware of Communal Forces’ Plan To Disturb Peace’, Says Malegaon AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammed Ismail in His Appeal to Muslims (Watch Video).

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaks on Nagpur Violence

VIDEO | Nagpur violence: Briefing the media in Nagpur, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) says, "I have chaired a high-level meeting over the violence here, which was also attended by state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. I have looked into every detail and… pic.twitter.com/csXqBKG8W1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2025

Nagpur, Maharashtra: On the Nagpur violence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "There will be no permission to cause harm to others through riots. The government will assist those whose vehicles have been damaged..." pic.twitter.com/WwfRxxJdoP — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2025

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that so far 104 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. "Based on CCTV footage, those who were rioting are being arrested. 104 people have been arrested so far. The police will arrest more people," CM Fadnavis said. Chief Minister Fadnavis also said that those who spread rumours on social media will also be made co-accused in the Nagpur violence case. Nagpur Violence: 50 Detained, Curfew Remains in Effect for 2nd Consecutive Day Across 10 Districts After Unrest Over Aurangzeb Tomb.

"Police action will be taken against those who are involved in the riots or are helping the rioters. Those who spread rumours on social media will also be made co-accused. 68 social media posts have been identified and deleted so far," he said. Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a review meeting at Nagpur Police Headquarters regarding the recent violence in Nagpur.

Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was arrested late on Friday night in connection with the Nagpur violence case. Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nagpur, confirmed the arrest. Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation. The situation is back to normalcy as the curfew imposed in several areas was lifted.

The Nagpur Court on Friday directed a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, following his claims of ill-treatment by the police. His magisterial custody remand (MCR) was recorded, and the court reserved the right for police custody remand (PCR). Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal reported that 99 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence and assured an impartial investigation.

"Till now, 99 people have been arrested, and action is being taken against them. We are conducting an unbiased investigation," Singal told reporters. Meanwhile, the Congress has formed a committee of its party leaders to visit Nagpur and meet residents of areas that were affected by the recent violence that broke out over the issue of Aurangzeb's grave.

Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare who is part of the delegation criticized the BJP on Saturday over the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that the incident occurred because both the central and state governments did not pay attention. Speaking to ANI, Thakare said, "Such incidents had not happened in Nagpur before this. Maharastra Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal has given a few leaders of the Congress to find out the reasons behind the Nagpur incident. Secondly, we have to make sure that peace is restored."

"Nagpur is a peaceful city. Some people tried to ignite it. We think that this incident happened because the central and the state government of Maharashtra did not pay attention. The police did not take time action," Thakare said.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter. "The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked.

