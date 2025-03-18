Malegaon AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammed Ismail has urged Muslims to remain calm amid rising communal tensions in Nagpur following reports of Aurangzeb’s statue being set on fire. In a video statement, he warned, “I have received news that before Taraweeh prayers, after Maghrib prayers, Aurangzeb’s statue in Nagpur was set on fire, leading to tense conditions in the city.” He added that riots allegedly broke out later between Hindu and Muslim groups over the issue. Expressing concern, he claimed that some elements were trying to disturb peace by fueling religious discord. “There are also discussions about removing Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad,” he noted, emphasizing that such acts could escalate tensions further. Urging restraint, he cautioned, “don’t react to Aurangzeb issue, beware of communal forces’ plan to disturb peace,” emphasising that communal harmony must be maintained. Urging restraint, he called for unity and vigilance against forces attempting to incite violence. Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Several Areas Under Section 163 Following Clashes Over Demand To Remove Aurangzeb's Grave (Watch Videos).

‘Beware of Communal Forces’: AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammed Ismail on Nagpur Unrest

Malegaon, Maharashtra: AIMIM leader and MLC Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique says, "I have received news that before Taraweeh prayers, after Maghrib prayers, Aurangzeb’s statue in Nagpur was set on fire, leading to tense conditions in the city. Later, after Taraweeh, reports… pic.twitter.com/UOs8HJqHYz — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2025

