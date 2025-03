Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Fifty individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Rahul Maknikar says, "The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far."

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody till March 21. Yesterday, the Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked.

Additionally, Kadam said that ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra, will be intensified.

He said, "The action that has been going on against Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra for the last three to four years is going to be done more aggressively now."

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has requested the people to maintain peace.

"I request the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace. The state government should now try to make the situation normal. The government should stop the provocative statements coming from their leaders," she told ANI.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Rohit Pawar said that action should be taken against the accused involved in the Nagpur violence.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "When the CM and the DCM gave a statement yesterday, in which they indirectly accepted that it was an intelligence failure. If something is preplanned and the police do not know about it, then it is an intelligence failure. Either it is an intelligence failure, or if it is that they did not act even when they had the intelligence, this means they let the violence happen. If anyone is involved in violence, then action will be taken against them; they may be from any community." (ANI)

