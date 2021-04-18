Nagpur, Apr 18 (PTI) A ward boy was held in Nagpur for allegedly stealing a Remdesivir vial from the bed of a COVID- 19 patient, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, a woman admitted in Ojas COVID Centre Hospital here, said she had kept the injection near the bed and found it missing some time later after which she informed doctors on Saturday evening, an official said.

"We checked CCTV footage, which showed ward boy Mehandra Rangari (28) taking the vial. He has been arrested for theft," the Imambada police station official said.

