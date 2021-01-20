Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has renamed Gorewada International Zoo here as 'Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park'.

The zoological park will come up on nearly 2,000 hectares forest land and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the Indian safari at the zoo on January 26.

"Gorewada International Zoo will now be known as 'Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo Nagpur'; Inauguration of the Indian Safari in the park is scheduled on January 26 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Sanjay Rathod, Shiv Sena MLA and Minister for Forest, Government of Maharashtra tweeted (roughly translated from Marathi).

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Balasaheb Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his political career.

Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)