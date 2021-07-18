New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday asked Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to look into the issue of closure of public roads in Secunderabad Cantonment as it was causing difficulty to thousands of people living in surrounding colonies.

Naidu referred to the issue when the newly appointed minister called on him at his residence here, according to an official statement.

He suggested to the minister to look into the closure of public roads in detail and take steps to mitigate the hardship faced by people.

Naidu also mentioned about a recent letter written by the Telangana government to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue.

The minister assured the vice president to examine the matter and address the concerns of the people, the statement said.

