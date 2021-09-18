New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for ending all forms of discrimination against women and urged everyone to work towards creating a safe and conducive environment for them to grow and attain their full potential.

Addressing an event organised to mark the 100th death anniversary of 'Mahakavi' Subramania Bharati at Parliament House Complex, the vice president emphasised that Indian culture always revered women as an epitome of divinity.

Also Read | Jharkhand Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Latehar.

Quoting the poet's vision for equality, he stressed the need to eradicate all barriers and discriminations that divide society on the lines of caste, religion, region, language and gender.

Quoting Bharati's words "the best of times lies ahead", Naidu asked the youth to dedicate themselves to the cause of nation-building and create a developed India -- an India free from poverty, illiteracy, hunger and discrimination -- according to an official statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Man Dumps 4 Minor Daughters in 13-Feet Deep Water Tank in Barmer, Later Attempts Suicide.

"I am sure that our youth, with their tremendous energy and enthusiasm, can power India's progress and fast-track development," he added.

Recalling Bharati's close association with national leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai, V O Chidambaram Pillai and Aurobindo, the vice president said during the dark days of colonial rule, the Mahakavi rose like a sun with his powerful message of nationalism to dispel the darkness that had engulfed the nation.

Raising Bharati's simplicity of composition and directness of expression, the vice president said that his songs touched the hearts and minds of common people and filled them with nationalism and patriotic zeal.

Stating that Mahakavi Bharati was extremely well versed in multiple languages, including Tamil, English, French, Sanskrit, Hindi, and Telugu, Naidu said that he had lived the life of a tireless journalist, espousing the cause of free India through his prose and poetry. He said that the poet had an open mind to blend anything new which was good for humanity.

Highlighting the importance of commemorating the life events of such great personalities, Naidu said it was important to transmit their ideas and legacy to future generations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)