New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged artistes to utilise the potential of India's soft power to expand its global outreach, saying through dance and music, the country can spread ideals such as non-violence, peace and harmony around the world.

He also urged artistes to fully explore and exploit the opportunities in the virtual medium to reach out to audiences.

Inaugurating the 'Yours Truly Margazhi' festival online from Hyderabad, he highlighted the glorious tradition of music and dance in India, and emphasised the importance of reviving them in the current stressful times.

The festival is an initiative to keep alive Chennai's famed tradition of the December music and dance festival through the online medium.

The vice president underlined the unobtrusive nature of soft power in shaping global thought.

"Through our dance and music, we can spread ideals like non-violence, peace, and harmony around the world, in line with India's philosophy of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' (whole world is one family)," he said.

Observing the limitations of the government in this process, the vice president called upon practitioners, patrons, and organisers to showcase Indian culture, thought and way of life.

Noting the importance of dance and music in relieving people's anxiety, Naidu highlighted its importance, especially during the time of COVID-19.

He stressed that Indian classical music and dance epitomise the balance "we are looking for in our life". "Our classical art forms embody principles of holism, unity, and harmony- within oneself and with nature," Naidu said.

The vice president observed that the youth today have a wide exposure to various cultures.

While encouraging awareness of cultures of other countries, Naidu said it is important to remain rooted in one's own culture, heritage and traditions, an official statement said.

