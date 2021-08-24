Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Nallasopara police on Monday arrested two unemployed electricians for allegedly murdering Kishore Jain, a jeweller, within 36 hours of the incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahesh Patil.

The two accused, Johnson Baptist (42) and Mohammad Afzal (33), were planning to loot jewellery from his shop for the past 1.5 months.

Also Read | Tevan, the Glittering Personality of the Next-Generation.

According to police, the two accused forcibly entered Jain's shop and asked for keys of safes/vaults. As he refused to provide keys, the duo stabbed him 12 times and fled the spot after they managed to loot the valuables.

"After sifting CCTV footage, we formed 15 teams to nab the accused," said Patil.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Bangle Seller Under POCSO Act for Allegedly Touching 13-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately in Indore; 3 Held for Assaulting Him.

He further said both the accused were unemployed owing to COVID-19-induced lockdown and they conducted a recce of the shop.

The police said Baptist had a criminal history and was held for robbery in Bandra and Juhu. Baptist is a native of Gujarat while Afzal is from Kolkata.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)