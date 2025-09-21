Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participates in the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign in Kota, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI)

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Sunday, while participating in the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, said that the aim of the campaign was to make a fit, prosperous and developed India, free from the menace of drugs. Birla added that everyone should devote at least an hour daily to maintaining their health and fitness.

Addressing mediapersons, Birla said, "This event has been organized for a fit, prosperous and developed India and is aimed at fostering national participation. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, we must give one hour to keep ourselves fit... The resolution of this marathon is a drug-abuse-free India. Thousands of participants from various age groups and sectors have gathered to collectively pledge for a healthy and drug-free India, symbolizing unity and collective effort...".

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Check Deals and Discounts on iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and More; BBD Sale Will Offer 10-Minute Delivery via Flipkart Minutes.

Today, 'Namo Yuva Run' is being held in many cities across the country.

'Namo Yuva Run' campaign was launched by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on September 7. Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's GST Reform Historic Diwali Gift to Nation, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (See Pics and Video).

It was announced that on September 21, BJYM will organise 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants under the BJP's Sewa Pakhwada, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.

This monumental effort forms an integral part of the two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Actor-model Milind Soman, flagged off 'Namo Yuva Run' at Coastal Road Promenade in Worli, Mumbai.

BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya also participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Lucknow and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Sewa Pakhwada, being conducted from PM Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, emphasises health and youth participation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)