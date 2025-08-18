New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT & HRD Minister, Nara Lokesh, met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday.

The meeting was held to push for fast-track approvals to major highway expansions, urban mobility projects, including the Kuppam-Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor.

The discussions focused on building seamless connectivity, city decongestion, and infrastructure that can accelerate Andhra Pradesh's growth momentum.

A major highlight of the meeting was the discussion on the Kuppam-Hosur-Bengaluru greenfield highway, which would be 56km long and requires an investment of ₹3,000 crore. Minister Lokesh urged the fast-track approval of the project and described it as a game-changer for regional growth, as stated in the release.

Furthermore, the Minister emphasised the need for early approval and direct linkage to the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (NE-7).

According to the release, the HRD Minister also underlined revival efforts in the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) region, spanning 1,051 sq km, including plans for a major industrial park to boost investment and employment.

He further urged the immediate widening of NH-65 (Kanuru-Machilipatnam, 59.8km).

Minister Lokesh also sought support to commence the project, pointing out that the DPR is already complete and in-principle approval has been granted. He stressed that this highway will play a crucial role in seamless Amaravati-Hyderabad connectivity while opening up additional port linkages.

On urban infrastructure, the Minister reiterated the state's request for integrated double-decker flyovers with metro corridors along NH-16, including a 20km elevated corridor in Visakhapatnam and a 4.7km stretch in Vijayawada, modelled after Nagpur's successful urban design. He also sought support for the 50km Vijayawada Eastern Bypass to ease city traffic congestion.

The Minister further emphasised the need for quick upgrades and bypasses on Kurnool-Yemmiganur road, Vinukonda-Guntur NH-544D, Kakinada Port-NH-216 (South Side), and the Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple link road, noting their importance for balanced regional connectivity.

Minister Lokesh also underlined the urgency of road safety improvements, innovative traffic management, and the development of green corridors. He sought support for advanced tolling systems and real-time traffic information technology, reiterating Andhra Pradesh's readiness to provide land acquisition, environmental clearances, and compliance with the latest MoRTH technical standards. (ANI)

