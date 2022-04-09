Puducherry, Apr 9 (PTI) Former Puducherry chief minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Saturday claimed that some immovable properties, including vacant sites belonging to French nationals in Puducherry, were grabbed and sold by certain groups using fake and fabricated documents.

In a press conference here, the former CM said he had received a complaint from one French national whose property was sold through forged documents by a group of persons with the connivance of officials of the Registration department.

"A CBI probe should be ordered so that properties of French nationals would be safe and protected," he said adding that there were several complaints of French citizens having roots in Puducherry and were now residing in France being grabbed by a group of persons.

He said the Union Territory administration should revamp the Registration department and protect the properties of the French nationals.

Narayanasamy said Chief Minister N Rangasamy should intervene immediately and revamp the department.

