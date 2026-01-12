Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, bust a major MD drug manufacturing lab in Agar-Malwa district with the seizure of 31.250 kilograms of psychotropic substance MD powder and arresting three individuals in connection with the same.

According to an official release, the action was carried out at Teerth Nursery and Farms located in Amla Agar village in the district on January 10 based on an intel.

"Acting upon specific and credible intelligence, a coordinated team of officers from CBN conducted a strategic raid at Teerth Nursery and Farms, Amla Agar village. During the operation, three persons were detained from a double-storeyed farmhouse, located in a secluded area approximately 3.5 kilometers away from the main road, clearly indicating an attempt to conceal illegal activities," the release read.

A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of 31.250 kgs of MD powder from a bag inside the house. Upon sustained questioning, the detained persons disclosed that the recovered psychotropic substance had been manufactured clandestinely by them. They further revealed that a fully functional illicit laboratory had been set up in one of the rooms situated within the nursery premises, it added.

The officers also recovered various utensils, halogen bulbs and machinery used in the synthesis of MD powder. Further search of a vehicle, parked near the entrance of the premises, resulted in the recovery of approximately 600 kilograms of various chemicals used for the manufacture of MD powder.

All seized items were taken into custody under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The vehicle used for trafficking the psychotropic substance has also been seized.

During interrogation, it was revealed that two of the arrested persons were themselves engaged in large-scale manufacturing of MD powder. They further disclosed that they had sufficient chemicals available (except one essential precursor) to manufacture approximately 250-300 kilograms of MD powder, highlighting the grave threat posed by the illegal operation.

All three accused persons have been arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the drug manufacturing and trafficking network. (ANI)

