New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): In an operation on September 29 and 30, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug trafficking module, arrested four Afghan nationals and seized 380 gram of Afghan heroin from them.

"NCB DZU has seized the Afghan heroin from DHL Couriers in Delhi which was concealed in a metal piston. The consignment was shipped from Afghanistan and was destined for Delhi. The contraband was concealed in a special cavity made inside the metal piston," the NCB said in a statement.

According to the NCB, the accused have been identified as Rahimullah Sakhizada, Shekib Ahmed, Abdullah and Agah Wali. All four arrested persons are Afghan refugees and were staying in Delhi. They were doing the drug business in the guise of being language interpreters.

"They used to get instructions from their handler or the drug kingpin who is based in Afghanistan to collect parcel and hand it over to the next channel. The kingpin had created a multilayer of identities so that one person handing over the parcel did not know the identity of the next one," it added.

"Since the lockdown, the drug traffickers based in Afghanistan have identified a new route to traffic Afghan heroin through courier parcels. Earlier they used to send human carriers or swallowers who carried heroin in their stomach and transported it to India to their drug syndicate," NCB said.

All the four accused have been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

