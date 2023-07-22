A policeman from the Punjab police department is on everyone's social media feed for the reason behind his protest against his own department. In the midst of the road, the cop laid down, voicing his grievances against 'corruption' and purported inaction against criminals within his own police station. As a consequence of this demonstration, a traffic jam ensued on the highway. "I catch thieves and cops at my police station, let them off after taking money," the cop said.

Policeman's Unique Protest:

‘Jehra mai chor fad ke liauna oh Thane Wale paise laike chadi jande’ रिश्वतखोरी से दुखी हो कर पुलिस मुलाजिम ने #jalandhar के भोगपुर में रोड जाम कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/QyajO37Cvd — Harpinder Singh (@HarpinderTohra) July 22, 2023

