Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized a total of 360 grams of drugs from a house in Kunwalia Ka Kheda in Chittorgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, CBN officials informed on Thursday.

"After receiving intelligence that drugs has been hidden in a house located in Kunwalia Ka Kheda, Tehsil, Gangarar, P.S. Sadas, Chittorgarh district teams consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch and CBN Singoli were formed and were dispatched in the early hours of Thursday," read a CBN press note.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped By Property Dealer on Pretext of Selling Her Property; Accused Arrested.

After locating the house, a search was started and a total of 360 grams of heroin (drugs) was recovered and the seizure was made under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Jio Reportedly Discontinues Cheapest Recharge Plans Ahead of JioPhone Next Launch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)