New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday expressed his confidence in the BJP winning the 2024 general elections and Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister again.

Mentioning the support PM Modi enjoys in the country, he said, "There is no doubt that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister in 2024."

"The whole country has decided that in 2024 a government will be formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi with a huge majority," he added.

Talking to ANI about the statements made by various opposition leaders against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said, "RSS Pracharak Atal Bihari Vajpayee made Nitish Kumar the Railway Minister and RSS Swayamsevak also made him the Chief Minister for 15 years. RSS doesn't have to clarify nor does it have to prove anything to anybody."

Mentioning that RSS is an organization that loves the nation, he said, "Politicians should be careful before saying anything about the organisation. Statements should be made only after thorough research."

"The nation is aware of the contribution made by RSS, but only the opposition leaders seem to be unaware of it," he added.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, he said, "There is a tussle going on as to who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate from the opposition. After Kamal Nath had given his statement saying he would be the PM candidate from the opposition, the dreams of a lot of people have been shattered. Be it KCR, Mamta Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, every state has a prime ministerial candidate."

The BJP spokesperson also replied to Rahul Gandhi's statement where he claimed that the centre was hiding behind the army on the border situation.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement is very unfortunate, he should not speak such language. This type of language lowers the morale of the country's soldiers. Our soldiers are capable of answering any country. He should respect the soldiers of the nation," he said.

"Not even an inch of the nation will be compromised," said Shahnawaz Hussain, regarding the India-China border row.

On Mehbooba Mufti's comment regarding the violation of fundamental rights, he said, "Mehbooba Mufti keeps adopting excuses to insult this country. She had once said after the abrogation of article 370, no individual shall pick up the Indian Flag. However, the situation is just the opposite. The tricolour is waved in every household in Jammu and Kashmir today."

Stating that people were enjoying the basic fundamental rights in Jammu and Kashmir he said, "People are getting employment and electricity, and roads are being constructed in the UT."

"Mehbooba Mufti is busy in a war of words, her statements do not affect us," the BJP spokesperson added. (ANI)

