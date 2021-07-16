Nashik, Jul 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,96,878 with the single-day addition of 162 cases, health officials have said.

These cases were added on Thursday.

The virus claimed the lives of six patients during the day, which pushed the death toll in the district to 8,450, they said.

A total of 157 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the recovery count of the district to 3,86,767.

With 9,128 samples getting tested during the day, the overall test count has now reached 21,14,268, the officials said.

