Nashik, Mar 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 1,40,887 with the single-day addition 2,421 cases on Thursday, its highest daily rise so far since the pandemic began last year, health officials said.

This is the second consecutive day when the number of cases in the district crossed the 2,000-mark.

The virus claimed four lives during the day, which pushed the death toll in the district to 2,197, they said.

Of these, two are from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and two from other parts of the district.

So far, 1,26,310 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, of whom 888 recuperated on Thursday.

As many as 6,02,456 swabs have been tested till date, out of which 9,160 were tested on Thursday.

