Nashik, Nov 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,00,428 on Saturday with the addition of 256 fresh cases, health officials said.

With three deaths, the toll mounted to 1,785, they said.

A total of 185 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 95,811, officials added.

