Nashik, Jan 14 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,13,156 with the single-day addition of 162 new patients on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus claimed three more lives which took the death toll in the district to 2,021, they said.

So far, 1,09,715 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district, 169 of them during the day, the officials said.

As many as 4,63,474 swabs have been tested till date, of which 1,280 were examined in the last 24 hours, they added.

