Nashik, Aug 5 (PTI) As many as 636 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maharashtra's Nashik district, taking the tally to 17,707 in the region on Wednesday, a health official said.

With the death of two COVID-19 patients in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, the toll has reached 547 in the district, the official said.

The NMC has reported 311 deaths so far, while 86 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon and 130 fatalities were reported in other parts of the district, an official data stated.

Of 17,707 cases of coronavirus reported so far, 12,039 were from Nashik city, 4,084 from other parts of the district, 1,419 from Malegaon and 165 from outside the district, it was stated.

At least 12,812 patients have recovered from the infection, of which 528 were discharged on Wednesday. PTI COR ARU ARU 08052043 NNNN time.

