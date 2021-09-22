Nashik, Sep 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,07,683 with the addition of 107 cases on Wednesday, officials said.

The virus claimed the lives of two persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 8,617.

A total of 3,98,078 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district so far, with 78 of them getting discharged from hospitals on Wednesday alone.

As 4,078 samples were tested during the day, the cumulative test count of Nashik has gone up to 25,47,951, they said.

