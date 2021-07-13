Nashik, Jul 13 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 134 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the tally of infections to 3,96,563 and the toll to 8,441, officials said.

A total of 162 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 3,86,510, they said.

With 9,298 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the Nashik district mounted to 20,94,219, officials added.

