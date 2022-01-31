Nashik, Jan 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,66,769 on Monday with the addition of 1,490 cases, while six deaths took the toll to 8,812, an official said.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

So far, 4,43,109 people have been discharged post recovery, including 2,185 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 14,848, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)