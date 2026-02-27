What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 27 (ANI): New Zealand posted a fighting total of 159 against England in the must-win Super 8 fixture in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Friday.

The Black Caps recovered from a mid-innings slump after a brisk start by openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Faces Delay, Tournament to Start on March 28 Start As RCB Home Venue Undecided: Report.

While the Black Caps looked set for a bigger score at one stage, England's bowlers, led by Adil Rashid and Will Jacks, struck at regular intervals to pull things back and restrict the visitors to a manageable total.

Batting first, New Zealand started cautiously, scoring eight runs after the end of the second over. However, openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert shifted their gears and took the Black Caps to 54/0 after the end of the sixth over.

Also Read | Where to Watch MotoGP 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

During the last ball of the seventh over, leg-spinner Adil Rashid broke the 64-run partnership for the opening wicket. He dismissed Tim Seifert, who made 35 off 25 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

In the following over, all-rounder Will Jacks removed Finn Allen for 29 off 19 balls, with three sixes. After the end of the 10th over, New Zealand scored 84/2.

During the first ball of the 12th over, Rehan Ahmed took the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, who made 11 off 13 deliveries, with one four. After the end of the 13th over, the Kiwis made 116/3.

During the 15th over, Adil Rashid took the wicket of Mark Chapman, who made 15 off nine deliveries, with two fours.

Liam Dawson then removed Daryl Mitchell for just three runs during the 17th over. In the next over, Will Jacks clean bowled Glenn Phillips for 29 runs as Black Caps slumped to 142/6.

Towards the end, Cole McConchie (14 off 12 balls, with two fours) took the Black Caps to a fighting score of 159/7 in 20 overs.

For England, Liam Dawson (1/32), Adil Rashid (2/28), Will Jacks (2/23), and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)