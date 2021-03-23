Nashik, Mar 23 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,644 on Tuesday to touch 1,53,561, the seventh consecutive day when the case addition was above 2,000, an official said.

The day also saw 15 deaths and 2,393 people getting discharged, leaving the district with a toll of 2,247 and recovery count of 1,34,091, he added.

With 10,923 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 6,45,255.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)