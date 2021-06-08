Nashik, Jun 8 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 356 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 57 deaths, taking the tally to 3,89,504 and the toll to 5,031, officials said.

A total of 750 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the day, raising the count of recoveries so far in the Nashik district to 3,79,212.

With 10,018 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district has gone up to 17,33,169, officials added.

