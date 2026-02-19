Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MDMK chief Vaiko accused the Union government of treating Tamil Nadu fishermen as "second-rate citizens" and demanded firm action against Sri Lanka over repeated arrests and attacks at sea.

Addressing a press conference in Madurai, Vaiko said, "The Union Govt of India is treating our fishermen as second-rate citizens. I condemn the Union government for this step-motherly treatment. The fishermen are also citizens of India, but the govt is betraying them. If Sri Lanka is served a strong warning, then they will not capture our fishermen & their boats."

He alleged that for over four decades, Tamil Nadu fishermen have faced arrests, firing and seizure of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. "For the past 45 years, our fishermen from Tamil Nadu, whenever they go fishing in their own territorial waters, have been attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy. Fishing nets have been damaged, boats have been destroyed, and many boats have been seized and taken to Sri Lanka. Many boats have been left there and have deteriorated due to a lack of maintenance. This has become a daily occurrence," he said.

Vaiko said he had raised the issue in Parliament through starred questions and urged the Chief Minister, Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister and Defence Minister to intervene. "The Indian government should condemn the Sri Lankan government and officially notify them to stop these attacks," he said.

"Tamil Nadu fishermen are citizens of India. If fishermen from Gujarat had been killed in this manner, imagine how seriously action would have been taken. Therefore, the actions of the central government appear to indirectly support the criminal violence of the Sri Lankan government. The conduct of the Indian government seems to encourage and maintain friendly relations with them despite these acts," Vaiko added.

Targeting the Centre, he said the Indian Navy must prevent the Sri Lankan Navy from entering the maritime region. He also criticised the Centre's approach towards Sri Lanka, recalling his protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in when Sri Lankan leader Mahinda Rajapaksa was invited.

On political developments, Vaiko welcomed the DMK-DMDK alliance. Commenting on the Prime Minister's expected visit to Tamil Nadu, he said, "Even if the PM visits Tamil Nadu 30 times, he cannot fulfil his desire and fail in his attempts to administer the state. The PM will be disappointed." (ANI)

