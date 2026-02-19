New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Stella Nkomo, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to India, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, noting that his vision for technological inclusivity and youth-led innovation closely aligns with her country's national priorities.

Speaking to ANI at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Ambassador Nkomo explained how the Prime Minister's remarks echoed the strategic direction set by Zimbabwe's leadership.

"The Prime Minister's speech resonated exactly with our goals as a country. First and foremost, he paid tribute to the fact that he saw so much participation by the youth, which is what even our President back home is talking about: that AI and technology should start from the youth, who are the future," she remarked.

Building on this shared emphasis on youth, the Ambassador highlighted the broader message from PM Modi's speech regarding the democratisation of AI.

She stressed that the summit has demonstrated AI's evolution from a niche domain to an essential tool for both national development and global advancement.

"But above all, he spoke about how AI should be for everyone, should be accessible and it is now a strategic tool that is used for competitive advantages," Nkomo added, underscoring the critical need to make advanced technology widely available as a shared resource.

Her comments illustrate a growing alignment among Global South nations on the importance of closing the digital divide through youth empowerment and universal access to innovation.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South, the summit explores AI's transformative potential while aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the wider global principle of AI for Humanity.

It forms part of an ongoing international effort to strengthen cooperation on AI governance, safety, and its broader societal impact. (ANI)

