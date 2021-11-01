Nashik, Nov 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,10,927 with the addition of 52 cases on Monday, while the death toll increased by one during the day to touch 8,682, an official said.

So far, 4,01,611 people have recovered from the infection, including 35 on Monday, he said.

With 4,476 samples being examined, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,45,034, the official added.

