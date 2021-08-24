Nashik, Aug 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday reached 4,04,803 with the addition of 65 cases, while the day also saw two patients succumbing to the infection and 126 recovering from it, said an official.

The toll in the district stands at 8,565 and the recovery count is 3,95,303, he said.

With 5,561 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,19,585, he added.

