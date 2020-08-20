Nashik, Aug 20 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 27,000-mark on Thursday with a single-day rise of 903 cases, health officials said.

The tally stands at 27,677 at present, they said.

With the virus claiming 17 more lives, the death toll in the district reached 745, they said.

Six of the deceased were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, nine from other parts of the district and two from Malegaon.

So far, 100 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 419 in NMC limits and 204 in other parts of the district, the officials said.

As many as 22,925 patients in the district have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 882 recovered on Thursday alone, they added.

