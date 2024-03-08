New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Drawing from its archives on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the National Archives of India is set to launch an online exhibition on the life and legacy of the freedom fighter on March 11 to mark its 134th foundation day, officials said on Friday.

These records include letters written by Bose, the diary of his father Janaki Nath Bose, documents of the Azad Hind Fauj and many government documents related to him, they said.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to launch the exhibition -- Subhash Abhinandan -- on Monday at the National Archives of India in the national capital, the culture ministry said in a statement.

Bose's personal records are preserved in the National Archives of India and can be accessed on the 'Netaji Portal' and 'Abhilekh-Patal', the statement said.

The exhibition comprises 16 sections covering the period from his birth to the present.

"It provides a glimpse of his life through documents, showcasing significant items such as Janaki Nath Bose's diary, his birth, his civil service examination results and more. The decades of struggle from 1920 to 1940 are well documented, offering insights into his speeches, his adventurous journey and the struggle of the Azad Hind Fauj," the statement said.

"Additionally, the exhibition addresses the award and deferral of the Bharat Ratna and the efforts made by the (Union) Ministry of Culture to honour Netaji," it added.

The panels, depicting various aspects of Bose's life, are themed on birth, prodigious talent, freedom fighters-I, freedom fighters-II, freedom fighters-III, international activities, articles and speech-I, articles and speeches-II, courageous journey, Azad Hind Fauj (Senapati)-I, Azad Hind Fauj (Rani Jhansi Regiment)-II, Azad Hind Fauj (Decoration)-III, Delhi Chalo, Ek Rahasya (A Mystery), Bharat Ratna and efforts by everyone, the statement said.

"This exhibition offers a unique experience and (is) also available in virtual reality," it said.

A senior official said the "exhibition, hosted on the National Archives of India website, will eventually become part of the online repository and thus become permanent".

The National Archives of India is an attached office under the Union Ministry of Culture.

It was established on March 11, 1891, in Calcutta (now Kolkata) as the Imperial Record Department. Following the transfer of the capital to Delhi in 1911, the present building of the National Archives of India was constructed in 1926 and was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens.

The transfer of all records from Calcutta to New Delhi was completed in 1937.

The National Archives of India is also the nodal agency for the implementation of the Public Records Act, 1993, and the Public Record Rules, 1997.

"National Archives of India has at present in its repositories a collection of over 34 crore pages of public records, which include files, volumes, maps, bills assented to by the President of India, treaties, rare manuscripts, oriental records, private papers, cartographic records, important collection of gazettes and gazetteers, census records, assembly and parliament debates, proscribed literature, travel accounts etc. A major chunk of oriental records is in Sanskrit, Persian and Odia," the statement added.

