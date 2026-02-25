New Delhi, February 25: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during his landmark speech to the Israeli Knesset. The Prime Minister is currently on a high-stakes two-day state visit to Israel, where he is set to become the first Indian leader to address the country’s parliament. Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre’s Silence on Israel’s Actions in Palestine, Condemns Killing of 5 Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi expressed hope that the Prime Minister would "mention the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza" while speaking to Israeli lawmakers. She urged the Prime Minister to demand justice for those affected by the ongoing conflict, emphasizing that India’s history as an independent nation is rooted in standing for truth and peace. "India has stood for what is right throughout our history," Gandhi wrote, adding that the country must continue to "show the light of truth, peace, and justice to the world." India-Israel Relations Set for Major Strategic Upgrade as PM Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu Talks Focus on Defence, Trade and Innovation Cooperation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges PM Modi to Demand Justice for Gaza

I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them. India has stood for what is right throughout our history as… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 25, 2026

The Prime Minister’s visit, his second since 2017, focuses on deepening the India-Israel strategic partnership in sectors like defense and AI. However, the trip coincides with heightened regional volatility and domestic political tension within Israel. Gandhi’s remarks underscore the pressure on New Delhi to balance its growing strategic ties with Israel against its traditional support for the Palestinian cause.

