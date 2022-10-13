Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI) The National Journal of Clinical Anatomy, an official publication of the Society of Clinical Anatomists, will hold a webinar to mark World Anatomy Day on Friday.

Editor-in-chief Kumar Satish Ravi said 1,500 anatomists and specialist doctors from across the world had registered for the webinar. The theme for this year is "Evidence-based Anatomy", he said.

Also Read | Video: Two-Headed Snake, Valued Rs 25 Crore, Brought at Court in Bihar’s Begusarai; Gets Protection.

The National Journal of Clinical Anatomy has been celebrating World Anatomy Day since 2020 by organising academic events by eminent anatomists from India and abroad, said Ravi, who is also a professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

BN Gangadhar, president of the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board, will be the chief guest.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Woman Dies After ‘Boyfriend’ Pushes Her Before Moving Train Over Argument.

The guests of honour include Meenu Singh, executive director at AIIMS-Rishikesh, Surekha Kishore, executive director at AIIMS-Gorakhpur, and Mukesh Tripathi, director of AIIMS-Mangalagiri, Ravi said.

The programme will be hosted by the journal's assistant editor Pushpa NB, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)