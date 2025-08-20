Chandigarh [India], August 20 (ANI): National Lok Adalat will be held in Chandigarh on September 13 to facilitate the settlement of pending cases through compromise.

The initiative is being organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a release stated.

According to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), those interested in resolving their disputes amicably may approach its office to get their cases listed for the upcoming Lok Adalat.

The exercise aims to reduce pendency and promote speedy justice through mutual settlement, as mentioned in the statement.

Cases to be taken up include criminal compoundable offences, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery suits, motor accident claim cases, labour disputes, and matters related to public utility services such as electricity and water bills. Matrimonial and family disputes, rent cases, consumer protection cases, maintenance-related matters, and other civil disputes, including injunction suits and specific performance cases, will also be heard, it added.

NALSA, along with other Legal Services Institutions, conducts Lok Adalats. Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms, it is a forum where disputes/cases pending in the court of law or at pre-litigation stage are settled/ compromised amicably. Lok Adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Under the said Act, the award (decision) made by the Lok Adalats is deemed to be a decree of a civil court and is final and binding on all parties and no appeal against such an award lies before any court of law.

If the parties are not satisfied with the award of the Lok Adalat, though there is no provision for an appeal against such an award, they are free to initiate litigation by approaching the court of appropriate jurisdiction by filing a case by following the required procedure, in exercise of their right to litigate. (ANI)

