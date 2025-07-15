New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has blacklisted four senior doctors working as assessors for allegedly accepting bribes, pending investigation and final verdict in the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR on June 30 under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against the doctors working as assessors with the NMC, some medical colleges and private persons, the commission said in a statement.

The matter is currently under investigation.

"It is reiterated that the commission views such matters very seriously and has decided to blacklist the said four assessors, pending investigation and final verdict in the matter," the statement said.

It has also been decided that the renewal of the existing number of undergraduate and postgraduate seats of six medical colleges shall not be done for the academic year 2025-26.

Further, the application for increasing seats and starting new courses for both UG and PG received by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board for 2025-26 from these colleges shall be cancelled and not processed further, the statement said.

"All medical colleges/stakeholders are advised to conform strictly to the NMC Rules and Regulations and uphold the ethos of quality medical education, professionalism and public trust," it said.

