Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) successfully hosted the "National Mobility Awards and Summit-2025" at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, themed "Accelerating Future Mobility: Green, Integrated and Digitally Driven", on Saturday, as per a release.

The one-day summit highlighted Gujarat's leadership in India's transport sector and, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the guidance of Minister of State for Transport Harsh Sanghavi, facilitated in-depth discussions on addressing future challenges and exploring new opportunities in the mobility sector.

R.C. Meena, Principal Secretary of the Ports and Transport Department, Government of Gujarat, stated that GSRTC transports over 27 lakh passengers safely across the state each day. In addition to providing reliable connectivity, it has placed strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, enabling Gujarat to advance rapidly toward eco-friendly transportation through initiatives such as electric and CNG buses.

On this occasion, GSRTC Managing Director M. Nagarajan of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) said that Public transport passengers today seek comfort, safety, and seamless multimodal connectivity. The State Transport Corporation remains fully committed to fulfilling these expectations. The summit also explored future-oriented models, including asset monetisation and non-fare revenue generation.

Historic Partnership with SBI - MoU

The summit's key highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GSRTC and the State Bank of India (SBI). The agreement aims to enhance financial stability and foster innovation in public transport. An SBI official stated that the bank's green financing has already exceeded ₹63,000 crore, and this collaboration with GSRTC will further drive sustainable transportation in India.

The summit saw the launch of a special edition of E-Governance Magazine highlighting GSRTC and Gujarat's green transport initiatives. It brought together leading companies, including Tata Motors, Charge Zone, JSL, AMNEX, and SBI. The National Mobility Awards-2025 were also awarded to organisations for their outstanding contributions to public and private transport.

The summit featured in-depth discussions on EV charging infrastructure, digital ticketing, AI-based fleet management, safety, and non-fare revenue.

Notably, GSRTC is committed to providing citizen-centric, eco-friendly, and digitally empowered transport services. The summit further reinforced Gujarat's resolve to lead India's green and integrated mobility revolution. (ANI)

