New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A scientists' body on Monday described the government's proposal to set up the National Research Foundation (NRF) as a plan to destabilise the existing research support system through centralisation.

Research in social sciences and areas of natural sciences with no short-term industrial spin-off will be hit hard, the Breakthrough Science Society said in a statement here.

On June 28, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to set up the NRF, a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

The NRF will be an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country according to the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In its statement, the Breakthrough Science Society said, "This is a plan for centralisation of research support. So far, a researcher had several options in submitting a research proposal. If a proposal gets rejected by one funding agency, it still stands a chance of getting supported by another. Centralisation of research funding eliminates that possibility."

"We have seen that over the past few years, the government's strategic direction has been promoting research in belief-based ideas like panchgavya, and the so-called 'Indian Knowledge Systems'," it said.

It said claims by important government functionaries, like the existence of aeroplanes, internet, television, stem cell research, genetic engineering and plastic surgery thousands of years back cannot but make scientists apprehensive of the future direction and fate of science research under an NRF with such political leaders at its helm.

"The Breakthrough Science Society protests against this plan of destabilising the existing research support system and demands that governmental support for research be increased to at least three per cent of the country's GDP," the statement said.

The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, will be brought in the upcoming session of Parliament and replace the Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said last week.

He said the government has earmarked Rs 50,000 crore for research till 2027-28.

The NRF will seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

The proposed foundation will focus on "need-based" research and promote interdisciplinary research.

The NRF will help support research in the fields of natural sciences, engineering and technology, environmental and earth sciences, and social sciences. It will also provide funds and give priority to high impact areas.

